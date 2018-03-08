Former BGSU Senior Financial Aid Officer faces theft charges

A former senior financial aid officer at Bowling Green State University has been indicted on charges of theft in office.

Gail Houtz is accused of tampering with records.

The university said these charges came from the irregularities BGSU discovered in how Houtz processed records. She's accused of stealing financial aid money.

BGSU made a statement about the issue:

Upon discovering the issues with Houtz, BGSU immediately suspended her and referred the matter to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office for investigation While the criminal investigation was ongoing, Houtz resigned her position with Bowling Green State University on October 9th 2017."

BGSU also stated it will not comment further, since this is now an ongoing criminal prosecution. Houtz is scheduled for arraignment on March 23rd in wood county common pleas court.

In 2014, Houtz received an outstanding service award for her contributions to the university.

