Walmart employees get some extra cash

Walmart employees in the Toledo area and nationwide have some extra money in their pockets. Associates received a one time cash bonus worth up to $1,000.

Employees at Walmart Supercenter in Holland celebrated their day with food and cake.

"It's exciting that we're able to receive a bonus," said Denise Navarre, a training coordinator with Walmart Supercenter in Holland. "I get to pay for a car bill because my tie rod went out, so I needed to get my tie rod fixed, so that's what I'm gonna do with my extra bonus money."

More than 200 eligible associates in the store received this "thank you" bonus for their hard work. They also received a 1/4 bonus based on the store's sales performance.

"Every associate's role is customers come first in the store, and we want to make our customers happy so that's our first priority in the store," said Melinda Frost, Personnel Manager at the store.

The extra cash went to eligible Walmart employees in Ohio and nationwide. The corporation also just expanded its paid leave policy. Full-time hourly associates can get 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave.

Walmart is also offering associates a $5,000 credit toward the cost of adoption.

"They're good with their associates and it's also a fun place to work," said Navarre.

