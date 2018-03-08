Concert series announced in Tiffin

A new concert series has been announced for the city of Tiffin, and it will take place on a brand new green space.

Two years ago, Andrew Kalnow, CEO of National Machinery, announced he was developing a new large green space called the East Green on vacant lots between downtown Tiffin and Heidelberg University with intentions of handing the finished park to the city..

Now, with the green space nearly finished, a non-profit has been formed to hold a new concert series at the park.

So far, six concerts will be planned for the amphitheater throughout the Summer and early Fall.

The announcement comes as multiple projects are nearing completion for the downtown Tiffin growth and development plan.

"We are very fortunate to be able to be working on our Mainstreet program, because for us it's an opportunity to work on multiple different areas of downtown at once. We also have wonderful collaboration in our community. With the justice Center, it's the city and county working together. We've got local and private investors doing our East Green project," said Amy Reinhart, Downtown Mainstreet Manager at SIEDC

The group is currently working on booking the bands for those six concerts, but they are also looking for volunteers to help out during the concert nights.

