Defiance family gives major donation to Defiance County Sheriff's Office

Defiance County Sheriffs are welcoming a new member to the team and he's hairier than most.

Marshall is a 10-month-old German Shepard and is the newest recruit for the K-9 academy. His career will start after completing the academy which is scheduled to start in the fall.

He was able to join the department thanks to the generosity of a Defiance family. The department said without the family's amazing donation, certain aspects of the job would become a lot harder.

