Village of Dundee welcomes new Police Chief

DUNDEE, MI (WTOL) -

The Village of Dundee has a new police chief.

Tim Garbo, a current officer and the current Liaison Officer at Dundee Community Schools will take over the job,

The village said it looks forward to working with Chief Garbo.

Chief Garbo replaced Todd Opperman who died in December.

