Money Talks News: Awesome cheap date ideas

College students are masters at finding fun for just a few bucks. But you don't have to be a student to enjoy a cheap date. You can spend quality time with your honey without spending a lot of money. The key is to be creative and have fun.

Try getting outdoors. Take a walk, exercise in a park. Even fishing can lead to great memories.

Not an outdoors couple? You can stay in and cook a meal, play a board game or sing a song to your sweetheart.

Or of course you can combine the outdoors and staying in by taking a nice, romantic drive. Whether it's out in the country or just tooling around your town.

A creative date can be aimed towards culture. Check out local libraries, schools and museums for events, festivals or concerts.

Or finally try helping others while spending time with that special person. Volunteering can bring a smile to those you help faces and warm both of your hearts.

What drives a great romance isn't spending money. It's spending quality time together. For more ideas for cheap dates, head over to the Money Talks News website and do a search for "Cheap Dates."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.