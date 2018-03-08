Golsby murder trial moves into day four

Thursday marks the fourth day in the Brian Golsby murder trial in Columbus.

Golsby is accused of killing Ohio State student and Anthony Wayne graduate, Reagan Tokes.

During the trial jurors watched the interview Golsby had with Grove City Police after his arrest.

Police detectives also showed the jury surveillance image of Golsby buying a gas can from a gas station less than an hour after police say Tokes was killed.

Prosecutors said there was an unsuccessful attempt to destroy her car that was discovered in the same area where Golsby lived.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

