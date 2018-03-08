St. Francis senior receives full-ride scholarship to Seton Hill University

A senior who attends St. Francis de Sales received a major surprise Thursday.

Seton Hill University on Pennsylvania is giving Jack VanSlooten a full-tuition scholarship for four years as apart of the Seton Scholars program.

The program recognizes outstanding academic achievement by incoming freshman.

To become a finalist for the award, incoming freshmen are required to have 1300 or high combined SAT score and a high school GPA of at least 3.7 or higher.

"I was just kind of weirded out because he was so like, mysterious about this pep rally, or whatever we were doing. I wasn't sure what was going on," said VanSlooten. "It feels really nice. It feels like, I don't know, I've been working towards this for a while."

The scholarship recipient says he plans to major in Computer Science in the School of Natural and Health Sciences at Seton Hill.

