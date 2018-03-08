Worley claims he isn't getting enough sleep on Day 4 of his trial

Day four of The People vs. James Worley started out with words from the defendant himself.

Worley addressed the judge about an issue he has been faced with at the correction facility.

There have been some late nights at the Fulton County courthouse during the week's jury selections, including Wednesday when court didn't wrap up until 8:30 p.m.

Because of this, Worley told the judge he hasn't been able to get enough sleep at night at CCNO.

He said that since he has been getting back to CCNO late in the evening he has been unable to get to bed at a decent time. He went on to say that the staff wakes him up at 3 a.m. to take his medication, then interrupts his sleep again to wake him up for breakfast at 5 a.m.

"They are interrupting my short period of rest that I do have, and I need to come in here on the ball and awake. I want to pay attention to you and that person and get my first impression of them," Worley said.

The judge told Worley he will coordinate with the facility to see if his medication can be sent with him to court daily so that he is on a regular sleep schedule during this trial that could last up to five weeks.

