Tickets for Toledo Zoo fundraiser "ZOOtoDO" on sale now

You can now buy tickets for the Toledo Zoo's largest fundraiser of the year, ZOOtoDO.

Details of the fundraiser were announced at a reveal party at The Heights in downtown Toledo on Thursday.

This year's image features eyes of the Zoo's cats, including cougars, tigers, cheetahs and snow leopards.

"The people in Toledo, northwest Ohio, stretching much further than that know the Toledo Zoo is one of the best in the country. That is giving kudos to our staff and keepers and everybody else because every year we have the choice of which animals to choose as our theme. We have tons of choices because of our great animal collection," said Peter Boyer, chair of ZOOtoDO.

The event on June 15 will feature food from 50 local restaurants plus free train rides around the zoo and music on a number of stages.

Tickets are now available online at the Toledo Zoo's website or by calling 419-385-5721 ext. 2091.

Tickets purchased before May 15 are $135. Tickets purchased after May 15 are $150. Reserved tables for ten people start at $2,250.

Proceeds provide essential funding to continue growing the Zoo's mission of caring for animals and conserving the natural world.

