Get your computer tuned up for free at Penta Career Center

If your computer is moving slowly, or if you just want to get it checked out, Penta Career Center is the place to go.

The school is hosting a Tune Up Fest, where you can bring your computer into the center have the IT students work on it for free.

Each of the 40 students in the IT Academy is required to tune three computers by the end of the year for a grade.

"All of our juniors have to become proficient with doing basic computer tuneup. It's not an official term, it's one that we use to explain doing virus scans, anti-malware scans, getting rid of pop-ups, cleaning the computer, hopefully getting the computer to be about as fast as it was when he first took it out of the box," said Ken Nelson, instructor of IT Academy.

The students will back up your information as desired, scan for viruses, provide antivirus software, make storage and operations move faster and more depending on each computers needs.

The students say this work gives them real-world experiences and opportunities.

"You feel like you're actually becoming an adult, actually work in the business trying to get all your computers fixed. I kind of feel like you're getting a job," said Luke Levi, a junior at Penta.

"Having that experience with an actual customer, having something other than a grade tied to it, is really important for them. Computer tuneups in this industry is about 90% of what we do," Nelson said.

Anyone interested in getting their computer tuned up should email knelson@pentacc.org.

