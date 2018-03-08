One man taken to hospital after central Toledo house fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at 1845 Palmwood Avenue near Upton Avenue around 7 a.m.

Crews say the fire started in the back of the home and spread to the attic.

One older man was taken to the hospital. Crews say he is in critical but stable condition.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.