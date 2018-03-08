Winter's Grip isn't Letting Up!

With the 'official' kick off to spring less than 2 weeks away, when will the Spring temperatures begin to show?







Winter isn't releasing it's grip over our area for today. Highs will stay in the mid 30s, winds will gust to near 35 mph and scattered light snow will fall off and on through the evening. Little accumulation is expected west of 75, with up to an inch possible along the coast of Lake Erie!

Sunshine will show for much of the weekend, but temperatures won't improve. Highs will only climb to the upper 30s and just near 40.











This cool feel will stick with us clear through next week!

Warmer weather is working in the Exclusive 10 Day Forecast on the First Alert Weather App:



