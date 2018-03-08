TAHS: German Shepard Hope put down after suffering abuse

The Toledo Area Humane Society says they were forced to euthanize a dog that came to them severely abused in January.

Hope, a four-year-old German Shepherd, was found malnourished, dehydrated and flea-infested in east Toledo. TAHS said she was also suffering from in-grown toenails and ear infections.

TAHS says Hope improved after medical care, so much so that she was strong enough to go into a foster home to continue her recovery.

However, her health began to decline again and was brought back to the humane society for treatment on Friday.

TAHS said Hope's health continued to decline over the next two days. The staff made the decision to euthanize Hope Tuesday morning.

"Having won over our hearts, a lot of tears were shed here on Tuesday and both staff members and volunteers alike came in on their own time to be with here at the end," said TAHS in a statement on Facebook.

Hope's former owner, Dennis Pedelose, is accused of mistreating the dog for years.

He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court sometime this month.

