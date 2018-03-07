Controversial comment creates conversation at Wednesdays with Wade

A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
One question dominated the room and that was what the city is doing in regard to controversial comments made by a city employee during Tuesday's council meeting.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
A meet and greet event was held Wednesdsay evening at Inverness Club to welcome her in.More >>
The US EPA released an action plan for Lake Erie Wednesday, but, area water activists are saying, this has no teeth.More >>
