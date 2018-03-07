United Way names new CEO

A new CEO and President has been announced for United Way of Greater Toledo.

Texas native, Wendy Pestrue is excited to fill the position and come back to The United Way, an organization that she worked with as a high schooler.

A meet and greet event was held Wednesdsay evening at Inverness Club to welcome her in.

Corporate executives, key business partners, prominent United Way volunteers, donors, program partners, the Board of Directors, and staff filled a packed

house at the Toledo staple.

"I have a background actually as a public school teacher, as well as working as a vocational nurse. and so I feel very strongly that the front line service that I did in that makes a difference when I work with the United Way now. After many years of different kinds of experiences, you always go back to what it's like to be there for people in that time of need," said Pestrue, new President and CEO of the United Way of Greater Toledo.

Pestrue has already been in the position for a few weeks now, and says that she's excited to listen to local leaders and see where the organization can do more to help our community.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.