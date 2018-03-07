Holy Toledo Tavern opens downtown this Friday

There's a new bar opening in a few days in Downtown Toledo but it's not new to Hensville.

Holy Toledo Tavern will be opening in the old "Nine" restaurant next to the Swamp Shop.

The restaurant combines Toledo's rich history with a fun place to get together with family and friends. With all the options down in Hensville, Holy Toledo Tavern said their dishes will really set it apart

"If you're looking for some good craft beer we got it across the street at Fleetwood's. But if you're just looking for a great wholesome, friendly environment that's really focused on our community, Holy Toledo Tavern is the place to be," said Christopher Shannon, the director of operations, food and beverage.

The restaurant's menu is already available online and opening day is Friday March 9.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.