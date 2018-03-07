Day three of the Brian Golsby trial

Wednesday was day three in the trial of a man accused of killing Anthony Wayne graduate and Ohio State student, Reagan Tokes.

Day three focused on her car and cigarette butts prosecutors say link Brian Golsby to her death.

A special agent with Ohio BCI walked jurors through a series of pictures showing Tokes' stolen car that was found near where Golsby lived.

Prosecutors say after Goslby kidnapped, raped and murdered Tokes, he unsuccessfully attempted to destroy her car.

Golsby's defense team tried picking apart the investigation, pointing out that an older cigarette butt found near Tokes' car was not taken as evidence.

