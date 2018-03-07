OSHP says OVI fatal crashes are down

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that Operating Vehicles while Intoxicated or OVI-related fatal crashes are down.

Ohio's troopers started cracking down last year on taking drunk and drugged drivers off state highways, and it appears to have paid off.

OVI-related crashes accounted for a little over 1/3 of all fatal wrecks last year which was a decrease from the year before.

"I think people are a lot more serious as to the dangers of drinking and driving and we have a lot of cooperation from the motoring public also that utilize pound 677and they notify law enforcement of what's going on if they suspect any suspicious behavior," said Lieutenant Angel Burgos.

There were nearly 14,400 OVI crashes in Ohio last year, killing nearly 400 people and injuring 8,800 others. In comparison, troopers took more than 27,000 impaired drivers off Ohio roadways last year.

