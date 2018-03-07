St. Luke's Hospital building new Family Medicine Residency office in Perrysburg

St. Luke's Hospital has announced they are expanding with a new medical building in Perrysburg.

St. Luke's Family Medicine Residency Building is currently under construction in Perrysburg, just south of Levis Commons off of Dixie highway. The facility will host 25 Family medicine provider inside of the 15,000 square foot building featuring 24 exam rooms, 2 procedure rooms, and a conference center.

St. Luke's has noticed a growing need for more family doctors in the area.

"One thing that we do know is that there are a lot of patients out there that don't have a family medicine provider today. We see several of them in the hospital that leave our emergency room or are discharged and they don't have a family medicine provider," said John Stout, FACHE Administrative Director at St. Luke's Hospital.

In the newly created St. Luke's residency program,18 of the providers will be medical residents. The plan is to draw more national talent to the area, in hopes that after their residency, the doctors will decide to stay remain in northwest Ohio.

"And so they will be educated right here in our facility, and throughout some of the other facilities right here in Northwest Ohio to receive their training and expertise. The likelihood of them then staying in this area, that's our strategy if you will. Because of the need for family medicine doctors, we hope that many of them do stay," said Stout

The family medicine residents will be matched next week. And the new facility will be open for patients in July.

