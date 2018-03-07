WTOL 11 has you covered for Wednesday's headlines during the Ohio democratic primary debate

The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less...More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
WTOL 11 still has you covered for Wednesday's headlines before the news returns on WTOL 11 on FOX36 at 6:30 p.m.More >>
WTOL 11 still has you covered for Wednesday's headlines before the news returns on WTOL 11 on FOX36 at 6:30 p.m.More >>
Looking at Xavier, now a smiling one year-old, it would be hard to believe he was born at 36 weeks unable to eat or gain weight.More >>
Looking at Xavier, now a smiling one year-old, it would be hard to believe he was born at 36 weeks unable to eat or gain weight.More >>
TPD was asked to share the news and did note that the scholarship through Owens Community College will continue, as it is an endowment.More >>
TPD was asked to share the news and did note that the scholarship through Owens Community College will continue, as it is an endowment.More >>
The topic of the questioning today was the jurors' views on the death penalty, and if they would be able to find the defendant guilty of aggravated murder if the evidence leads them to that conclusionMore >>
The topic of the questioning today was the jurors' views on the death penalty, and if they would be able to find the defendant guilty of aggravated murder if the evidence leads them to that conclusionMore >>
Police say the suspects entered the pole barn located at the facility and stole power tools, generators, paint sprayers and a zero-turn lawnmower, along with other miscellaneous tools.More >>
Police say the suspects entered the pole barn located at the facility and stole power tools, generators, paint sprayers and a zero-turn lawnmower, along with other miscellaneous tools.More >>