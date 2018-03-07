Miscannon and Dressel families to close Keith Dressel Charity fund

The families of William Miscannon and Keith Dressel announced Wednesday that they have decided to close down the Keith Dressel Charity fund.

MIscannon and Dressel were two Toledo Police Department officers that were killed in the line of duty.

According to the Toledo Police Department, after discussions with the Dressel and Miscannon families, there will no longer be any events to raise money.

TPD was asked to share the news and did note that the scholarship through Owens Community College will continue, as it is an endowment.

The families provided the following letter explaining the change:

