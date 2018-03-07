Rossford police investigating a breaking and entering theft at the Department of Public Works facility

Rossford police are looking for those involved in a major breaking and entering theft at the Department of Public Works facility.

Police say the robbery occurred sometime between March 2 after 4 p.m. and March 5 before 7 a.m. at the facility located on Wales Road near I-75.

Police say the suspects entered the pole barn located at the facility and stole power tools, generators, paint sprayers and a zero-turn lawnmower, along with other miscellaneous tools.

Police believe they used a large truck or trailer in the robbery and there were multiple people involved.

Rossford police are offering a $500 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Craig Revill at 419-666-7390 ext. 233 or email him at crevill@rossfordohio.com. Callers can remain anonymous.

