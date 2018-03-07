TPD officer shoots hoops with local kids

One Toledo Police officer took some time out of his schedule to shoot hoops with some local kids in west Toledo.

Officer Jack Moonshower joined in a pick-up game with neighborhood kids on West Capistrano Avenue on Tuesday.

One of the kids, Nathan Hoyle, snapped some pictures and a video of Officer Moonshower and wanted to recognize him for taking time out of his day to talk and play basketball with him and his friends.

