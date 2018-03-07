Get a job at the Toledo Zoo

Have you ever wanted to work at a place as fun as the Toledo Zoo? You can now have the opportunity at the Toledo Zoo job fair.

The Zoo is looking to fill more than 200 part-time and seasonal positions. They are looking for friendly, outgoing individuals with customer-focused attitudes to fill a variety of guest service positions.

Most positions require applicants to be a minimum age of 16, however some require candidates to be 21 with a valid driver's license.

Those interested in applying must be able to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays. Some jobs may require working in all weather conditions, standing for extended periods of time and extensive walking on Zoo grounds.

Job fair attendees should park in the Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot, enter through the Zoo gates and follow the sings to the Malawi Event Center. Zoo parking and admission feeds will not apply.

Applicants need to bring a professional resume or completed Zoo application and dress in business casual attire.

The job fair will be held on March 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The last walk-in time is 6:45 p.m. Express check-in will be available for those who apply in advance.

Those interested in applying can find the application and more information about the job fair on the Toledo Zoo's website.

