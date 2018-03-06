City employee makes statement causing controversy

It was just another item on the city council agenda Tuesday night, discussing creation of a park board for Joe E Brown Park. Until Councilwoman Cecelia Adams asked why there would be no basketball court at the park?

The response from a city employee, said it "draws a crowd not worthy of the park."

"So when you describe basketball as being unworthy, is that something that you heard or is that from your own personal beliefs?” asked Councilman Tyrone Riley.

“I think that is pretty much what I have heard,” said Joe Franckhauser, the employee who made the statement.

Council members immediately reacted to this. Tyrone Riley called it offensive.Yvonne Harper said she doesn’t want kids to have to go through what she did growing up and Nick Komvies said, he's dumbfounded.

"If the attitude is going to shut some people out, that's a concern for me,” said Komives.

The city employee, Joe Franckhauser is representing Toledo Waterways Initiative, as Julie Cousino, is on vacation.

Joe E. Brown park was torn up in 2014 for creation of an underground sewage storage basin.

The park will have tennis courts, a baseball diamond, and an inline skating rink, a measure already approved by city council.

It is set to open this spring. Toledo City Council members say it is not about a basketball court not going in at the park, it is about the way it was addressed.

"It doesn't fit in the plan or it costs too much money, sure that sounds like a reasonable reason to not include something. But if it's just we are afraid of the people that play basketball, I think it is pretty clear what is behind that,” said Komives.

"To say we didn't put it there because we don't want the undesirables there or the crowd there is, disturbing,” said Larry Sykes, Toledo City Councilman.

WTOL’s Allie Hausfeld followed Franckhauser out, but he didn't have any additional comments. He said Cousino would need to address this.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz released a statement to WTOL:

A statement made today during Toledo City Council’s agenda review meeting regarding basketball courts at Joe E. Brown Park does not reflect my views and beliefs or the views and beliefs of my administration. I believe a city employee made a comment he heard at some point years before I was mayor about this park project and basketball courts. Public spaces like parks are to be enjoyed by all members of the community. Whether he was articulating his own opinion or attempting to summarize the opinions of others, he does not have the power to set policy of the administration. That power lies with the mayor and city council, along with the consultation of senior staff. Joe E. Brown Park is in the heart of a vibrant neighborhood. We can absolutely review desires for a basketball court at the park in the future.”

