Governor Kasich's final State of the State Address

Governor John Kasich addresses the buckeye state for the last time as Governor Tuesday evening.

The campus at Otterbein University was covered with American flags and blue ribbons for the State of the State Address from Governor Kasich.

The university is located in Westerville, which is not just there Governor's hometown but also where two police officers were shot last month.

In addition to the blue ribbons across campus there was also a large police presence.

Before his final State of the State, Governor Kasich was relaxed. He joked that he may not even shave.

While few details regarding his speech were not released, he says it will be different and unique.

Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.

A big question is what exactly will happen in the future both with the state and Governor Kasich.

