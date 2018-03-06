Northwood Local Schools holds safety meeting

Tuesday evening, parents and families of students at Northwood Local Schools will hear about the district's safety and security measures in place.

The school district held a meeting Tuesday night that was open to parents, families and any community members concerned about school safety.

The principal says that after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, questions came pouring in from parents regarding Northwood schools security measures. The school then decided to hold a meeting.

The police chief, the fire chief and administrative staff were expected to be in attendance of the meeting.

Attendees will hear about training method and about the building's safety features as the high school is brand new.

The principal says it is equipped with more than 100 cameras and also some alarm systems, as well as blinds in every classroom that can be quickly closed or shut.

