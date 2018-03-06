City of Toledo receives $17 million from ODOT for roads

Good news for Toledo drivers complaining about our roads. On Wednesday, nine different roadway projects were placed in front of city council totaling more than $17 million.

Your first question is probably, is the Anthony Wayne trail on this list? Yes, the pothole infested road is included along with eight other major roadways in need of desperate repair.

Here is the list of projects:

Resurfacing - Woodruff Avenue from Collingwood to Cherry.

Reconstruction - South Detroit Avenue from Copland to the Anthony Wayne Trail.

Reconstruction - South Avenue from Reynolds to Byrne.

Resurfacing - Anthony Wayne Trail from South to Glendale.

Resurfacing - Reynolds Road from Glendale to Angola.

Resurfacing - South Detroit Avenue from Sherwood to Glendale.

Resurfacing - Cherry Street from Summit to Greenbelt.

Resurfacing and Widening - Monroe Street at Talmadge, Secor and East Mall Drive.

Reconstruction and Widening - Perrysburg-Holland at Heatherdowns, Garden and Manley.

The reconstruction of South Avenue is the most expensive on the list, as crews will rip up and redo the road from Reynolds to Byrne. Federal and state money is getting this done, with a huge chunk coming from ODOT.

All of the projects include either reconstruction or resurfacing as well as widening intersections along Monroe Street and Perrysburg-Holland.

City council discussed accepting the grants Tuesday evening and could approve the legislation as early as next week.

"Our data shows that we have been getting better on the major streets and that's been attributed to getting funding from state and federal sources," Doug Stephens with Engineering Services for the City of Toledo said. "These projects are going to increase the life of the pavements for 15 to 20 years, so that should keep us from doing a lot of maintenance on those streets during that time."

City leaders say the sooner, the better with these projects. This way, they are not spending taxpayer dollars on temporary fixes and start an overhaul.

Right now, the end of construction season in 2019 is the goal for completion.

