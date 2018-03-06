Lucas Co. Commissioners discuss TAWA formation in public meeting

The Toledo Area Water Authority was the topic of discussion for Lucas County Commissioners Tuesday.

The commissioners held a public meeting discussing the water authority's formation. TAWA would join all existing communities who currently contract for water with the city into one independent, sing-purpose entity.

The National Wildlife Federation said there's more opportunities because of the water.

"This is about, in my mind, making our region more competitive to attract business as well as helping struggling families and individuals get clean safe drinking water," said Frank Szollosi with the National Wildlife Federation.

If Toledo City Council approves moving ahead with TAWA, it will go to the voters in November to decide.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.