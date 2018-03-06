Lucas Co. Commissioners discuss TAWA formation in public meeting

Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
This project will replace the Waterville bridge with a wider bridge, and install a roundabout at the State Route 64/65 intersection.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
Residents living in a north Toledo neighborhood have suspicions that their street is being targeted for house fires and they are worried their safety.More >>
The principal says that after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, questions came pouring in from parents regarding Northwood schools security measures. The school then decided to hold a meeting.More >>
Your first question is probably, is the Anthony Wayne trail on this list? Yes, the pothole infested road is included along with eight other major roadways in need of desperate repair.More >>
