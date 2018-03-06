Man left for dead after hit-and-run in south Toledo is searching for justice

A local man is speaking out about his recent brush with death after he was hit by a car in south Toledo and left for dead.

After suffering physical and emotional injuries, Quandell Thomas is still trying to process how his life life was nearly snatched from him.

"It was several moments that I blacked out. I just wonder how someone can do this," Quandell said.

The 43-year-old father was injured last week while leaving a late night spot on Prouty Avenue and Spencer Street.

"I heard a car start up as I was crossing the street," Quandell explained.

Moments later, he heard a sound and saw something he didn't expect; a car barreling towards him faster than the time he had to react.

"I tried to jump out the way, but it was too late."

Quandell said when the car struck him, he went several feet into the air. And while he was in daze, he was fully aware that his life was in danger.

"I flipped up over the car, landed on my head. Tried to get up, but I couldn't get up," he explained. " I heard everybody say 'he's turned around, he is coming back.' I tried to move, I couldn't move anything, My cousin grabbed me and dragged me out the street.

The driver never came back and left Quandell battered and bruised with several cuts and a major gash across his forehead.

"We're looking for justice," Quandell said.

Patricia Thomas said whoever did this to her brother is down right cruel and needs to be caught. She believes the driver was looking to settle a dispute that had nothing to do with Quandell.

For now, Quandell is just trying to recover so he can get back to work and provide for his family. If ever given the chance to speak to the person behind the wheel of the car that hit him, Quandell said he would be at a loss for words.

"Why me? Why me? I don't have enemies, I'm not a bad person. Everybody knows me, so I don't know," he said.

Toledo police said the car involved is described as a red or orange small vehicle. Anyone with any information that can help solve this case is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

