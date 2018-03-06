Main Library in Downtown Toledo to close for renovations

A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
A woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
Tuesday marks the beginning of day two in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.More >>
Tuesday marks the beginning of day two in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.More >>
This week, Site Selection Magazine once again listed Findlay as the best city with a population between 10,000 and 50,000 residents to build a new business in.More >>
This week, Site Selection Magazine once again listed Findlay as the best city with a population between 10,000 and 50,000 residents to build a new business in.More >>
A local man is speaking out about his recent brush with death after he was hit by a car in south Toledo and left for dead.More >>
A local man is speaking out about his recent brush with death after he was hit by a car in south Toledo and left for dead.More >>
"We're really thinking progressively about how people use the library and be able to think five, 10, 15, 20 years into the future, so what people will see while coming into the library is new technology, updated technology, a lot more collaborative meeting room spaces," Deputy Director for Toledo Lucas County Library Jason Kucsma said.More >>
"We're really thinking progressively about how people use the library and be able to think five, 10, 15, 20 years into the future, so what people will see while coming into the library is new technology, updated technology, a lot more collaborative meeting room spaces," Deputy Director for Toledo Lucas County Library Jason Kucsma said.More >>