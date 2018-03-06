Lucas Co. is encouraged to get active during National Nutrition Month

In Lucas County, 19 percent of adults and 13 percent of children are obese.

With March being National Nutrition Month the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio encourages everyone to be active and and be sure healthy eating choices are being made.

"It's one thing to know if you're eating your fruits and vegetables, it's another to know what the barriers are," said Britney Ward of the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio. "Most people say there are no barriers, they just don't like them or they're choosing to eat foods that are honestly easier to get and probably cheaper. The number one barrier is typically cost."

