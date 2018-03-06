First multi-grade Michigan forest school may the first in U.S.

It's not something you see in a traditional public Michigan school; students building tree forts and playing with hatchets, but that's what the children at Cottage Home Forest are doing.

The multi-grade forest school may be the first of it's kind in the country.

The seven students are surrounded by trees and nature for half the day.

Right now there is waiting list for next and the school's creator said the school will remain small with likely less than 12 students.

