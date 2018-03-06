St. Ursula dance team wins fifth consecutive state titles

The St. Ursula Academy Dance Team, coached by Morgan Melchert, clenched their fifth state title this weekend at Worthington Kilbourne High School in Columbus.

Over 30 teams from all over the state participated with many calling northwest Ohio home.

St. Ursula participated in the pom, jazz and hip hop division. The Arrows brought home the state title for pom and jazz for the fifth consecutive year and runner up in hip hop.

This success comes off of the Arrows most recent national ranking of eighth in the nation in pom and ninth in the nation in jazz at the 2018 National High School Dancing Championship.

The team just returned home last month where they competed against over 115 teams in the Small Varsity Division hosted at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Walt Disney World Orlando, Florida.

Congratulations to St. Ursula!

