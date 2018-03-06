Money Talks News: Stop buying cleaning products

Americans spend more than $600 on housekeeping supplies, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One option to save: Make your own.

"You want vinegar, baking soda, coarse sea salt, hydrogen peroxide, castille soap, which is an olive oil-based soap and your choice of a few pure essential oils," Mother Earth Living Editor-in-Chief Jessica Kellner said.

Kellner uses just those six, simple tools to clean her whole house. Compared to commercial cleaners, they are a bargain.

"We're looking at maybe $20, three times a year versus $50 several times a year," Kellner explained.

Homemade cleaners can be a great choice, whether you are protecting your health or your wealth. But do they clean as well or kill germs as well?

"What's incredibly effective is vinegar," Kellner said. "That's your go-to disinfectant, germ fighter. It's going to kill about 90 percent of household germs."

As for food borne germs: Skip the harsh bleach.

Get yourself a spray bottle of vinegar and spray a surface. Then, spray a spray bottle of peroxide after the vinegar, wait ten minutes and wipe it off. According to Kellner, that should kill most food-borne germs.

There are numerous options that will keep your home and living space clean.

Vinegar and newsprint make windows shine. Hydrogen peroxide cleans everything from counters to toilets. You can add coarse salt to scrub stains. If scents are important, customize your own with essential oils.

"I'll make a household floor cleaner that combines peppermint and lavender essential oils," Kellner described. "It smells wonderful. My friends say it makes the whole house smell like a spa."

You can even fight mold and bacteria simply by adding a few drops of tea tree oil to your mixture.

You can protect the environment and your wallet by making your own cleaners at home.

