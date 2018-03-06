Toledo Library announces renovations to Main Library

The Toledo Library announced the Main Library will be closing for renovations.

The renovations are set to begin after Labor Day and are expected to last ten to 12 months.

The Library says closing the Main Library will cut down on costs and on the time it will take to complete the renovations:

When evaluating such a project, we take our fiscal responsibility and commitment to customer service very seriously. In order to accomplish this renovation in the quickest, most cost effective and safest manner possibly, we have determined that Main Library will close to the public for the duration of the project. Everybody knows construction is complex and often unpredictable, and we want to proactively eliminate any inconvenience and frustration for staff and customers.

The key focuses of the renovation project include:

Updating and increasing technology resources for customers

Expanding multi-function and meeting room spaces

Relocating the cafe, gallery and gift shop for a better customer experience

Creating innovative spaces that drive cultural, educational and economic development

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will continue to serve the community at the six city and 19 countywide locations.

For more information, visit the Toledo Lucas County Public Library website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.