Jury selection continues in the trial of The People vs. James Worley

Next weekend an east coast storm will keep our weather quiet but cool.More >>
Next weekend an east coast storm will keep our weather quiet but cool.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
A woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
You likely already have it, spring fever. We will be hoping for warmer days to come but if history says anything about our future the threat for winter weather is far from over. Obviously we get snow in March, in fact 93-percent of years we have snowfall in March. But what about later in the season? Believe it or not April is another active month for snow. We have recorded snowfall in April 60-percent of the years since snow records have been kept in the 1800's in Tol...More >>
You likely already have it, spring fever. We will be hoping for warmer days to come but if history says anything about our future the threat for winter weather is far from over. Obviously we get snow in March, in fact 93-percent of years we have snowfall in March. But what about later in the season? Believe it or not April is another active month for snow. We have recorded snowfall in April 60-percent of the years since snow records have been kept in the 1800's in Tol...More >>
Two local high school dance teams brought home state titles from the competition this past weekend.More >>
Two local high school dance teams brought home state titles from the competition this past weekend.More >>
The two organizations say the plan is to re-open the building as a natural history museum in the spring of 2019.More >>
The two organizations say the plan is to re-open the building as a natural history museum in the spring of 2019.More >>
The Toledo Library announced the Main Library will be closing for renovations. The renovations are set to begin after Labor Day and are expected to last ten to 12 months.More >>
The Toledo Library announced the Main Library will be closing for renovations. The renovations are set to begin after Labor Day and are expected to last ten to 12 months.More >>
Tuesday marks the beginning of day two in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.More >>
Tuesday marks the beginning of day two in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.More >>