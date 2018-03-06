Jury selection continues in the trial of The People vs. James Worley

Tuesday marks the beginning of day two in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.

Slow progress is being made in the jury selection process at the Fulton County Courthouse, which is why officials blocked off an entire week of the trial just for jury selection alone.

This jury selection is virtually the same as what happened in the courtroom Monday. After being summoned, more than 100 new jurors reported for jury duty to fill out a questionnaire and be questioned as a group.

This is all part of the voir dire process, or preliminary examination.

More jurors were released as they expressed issues with jobs, their health or other personal reasons that would prevent them from being able to serve. Well over a dozen jurors told the judge they had already formed an opinion on the case and could not be fair to the defendant.

The atmosphere was more calm in the courtroom on Tuesday than it was on Monday as the Honorable Jeffery Robinson gave this speech to jurors:

"I'm certain that all of you understand that any individual accused of any offense has the presumption of innocence. I believe the expression I heard yesterday was that the individual is cloaked with innocence," Robinson said.

Jurors were given a late morning break and are currently back in the courtroom continuing the voir dire process.

