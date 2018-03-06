Toledo Zoo, ProMedica team up to renovate Zoo's Museum of Science

The Toledo Zoo and ProMedica have announced a partnership to renovate the Zoo's 80-plus year-old Museum of Science.

The two organizations say the plan is to re-open the building as a natural history museum in the spring of 2019.

The Zoo says the facility will focus on the biodiversity of local habitats and wildlife throughout the course of history and their ties to their global counterparts.

Visitors to the museum can expect to experience Ohio 13,000 years ago, touch live animals, walk through a two-story sensory-rich tropical greenhouse and experience a 30-times larger-than-life oak forest.

ProMedica is donating $3.5 million for the project and will assist in educating Museum visitors about the connections between human quality of life and well-being with natural biodiversity.

Construction on the original building began in 1934, putting many local craftsmen to work during the Great Depression and utilizing re-purposed local materials including slate slabs from the Maumee River.

Throughout the renovation process, which began in the fall of 2017, the footprint and most of the framework of the historic building was kept intact. With the addition of the greenhouse on the front, the new facility will total 66,000 square feet.

The Zoo and ProMedica will update the public throughout the process of creating Toledo's newest place to learn and have fun.

