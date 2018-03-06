Several Snow Chances Ahead!

Back to back to back days of snow chances have arrived, but don't go buying the bread and milk quite yet. Snow, rain and a winter mix is expected to fall Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with limited accumulations.







Early morning light snow will push out for a time of sunshine mid-day Tuesday, before light rain arrives near the evening commute.











Rain will mix with snow after sunset Tuesday night, and turn to light snowfall for Wednesday morning. Snow wraps up for Wednesday by mid-day.











Snowfall accumulations will remain on the low end with less than an inch expected now through Wednesday night.









