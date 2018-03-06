Strive to be healthier during National Nutrition Month

A shocking number of Lucas County residents are considered obese, 19-percent of adults and 13-percent of youth to be exact.

The Centers of Disease Control measures health by using Body Mass Index. That number is calibrated using your height and weight. There are categories for the number depending on your body type:

Underweight: 16 - 18.5

Normal: 18.5 - 25

Overweight: 25 - 29.9

Obese: 30 and over

The CDC is now considering a new category called Very Obese or Morbidly Obese for a BMI number of 35 or higher.

"So unfortunately as we grow larger and larger as a nation, they're having to come up with more categories for us. They can't just call us obese, we're a certain kind of obese. I know with the medical field that's one of the things and areas they're look at, and even if you'll be eligible to have weight loss surgery, you're going to have to fit between certain parameters," said Britney Ward with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio

March is National Nutrition Month, and the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio is focusing on what it can do to improve those numbers.

The first thing that probably comes to mind when you think of a healthy lifestyle is to get the correct serving of fruits and vegetables in your diet and to exercise.

However, it seems there is a little more that needs to be done.

Ward says they are working to make initiatives to give kids a safe place to walk to school or trails on which to ride their bikes.

"We're looking at complete streets. We've got some of that language already adopted by Toledo, maybe not so much in the other areas, so people have a safe, well-lit sidewalk or bike trail to get where they need to be," Ward said.

If you're interested in calculating your Body Mass Index, check out the BMI Calculator.

