Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued statewide

(WTOL) - An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for the state of Ohio by the Salem Police Department for a 73-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Wanda Wade, who was last seen in Columbiana County on March 5. Columbiana County is near Canton. 

Police say Wade left her residence around 8 a.m. and has not returned. Police say she is a diabetic and does not have her insulin with her. 

Police say Wade is driving a green 1994 Nissan Altima with a license plate number of HEG9884. 

Wade is described as a white female standing at four feet ten inches and weighing 188 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

If you see Wade or the vehicle, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

