Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued canceled

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert that was issued for the state of Ohio by the Salem Police Department for a 73-year-old woman has been canceled.

Wanda Wade, 73 returned safely to her home after police were searching for her around 7 p.m.

Police say Wade left her residence around 8 a.m. and did not return for several hours. Because she is a diabetic and did not have her insulin with her while she was missing, caused concern. 

