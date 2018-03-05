Toledo Lucas Co. Lucas Library provide meals for area children

Sandwiches, spaghetti, and BBQ chicken.

No matter whats on the menu, the Toledo Lucas County Library is the place to be for children after school. The library has partnered with The Children's Hunger Alliance to provide a nutritious meal six days a week.

"We don't want kids to face that added burden so that's why we are here to offer this. People are appreciative especially on the days where kids aren't in school and didn't receive a lunch. So they know we have food here. we will always have food here," explained Librarian, John Cook.

After students grab a meal they are encouraged to grab a book or use their resources. The librarians are always happy to interact with them and make a positive impact on their lives. Feeding their minds and their stomachs.

"We are able to make those connections with kids that we might not be able to otherwise since is is a non tradition form of librarianship," said Cook.

Students can enjoy dinner from 4 p.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and lunch at noon on Saturdays.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.