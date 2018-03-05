Two local high-profile cases cause heavy emotional toll

Two high profile cases headed to court Monday, which means several are preparing for what may come out during the trial.

Local experts said it can be painful for everyone in the courtroom, from the attorneys to the jury and especially those connected to the victim.

The death of Sierah Joughin and Reagan Tokes were deeply felt across our community.

As details emerge in court, several are preparing for everything the trial may bring. From the evidence, to photos and emotional testimony. Phil Stinson, a criminal justice professor, said it is difficult to cope during trials like these.

"It's going to be up to the lawyers in the case to make sure that they present their cases in a way that people understand they are going to be dealing with some very graphic and troubling details and some of the evidence is going to be very difficult to listen to and difficult to watch," said Stinson.

Mental Health Experts said jurors in trials like these two must remind themselves that it's a case of something that happened previously and look at the facts of the case before them.

"I think it is important for people who are on the jury to really focus on the fact that they are doing a job on behalf of the community and when they are faced with details of the horrific crime to not image it happened to them or it is going to happen to their children," said Erin Wiley, a mental health therapist.

While it can be incredibly exhausting on everyone in the courthouse and community, experts say it is a big part of the healing process from a loss.

"It's going to be important for members of the family, friends, people in that community to have this trial to get some closure to be able to put things into perspective and to move on with their lives and without that you just don't get that type of closure," explained Stinson.

