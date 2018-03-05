Person shot in back in north Toledo

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. Monday night on the north side of Toledo.

Crews say at least one person was robbed and shot in back near Elm and Pearl Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that the gunman got away in dark colored vehicle.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene. We will update this story on-air and online.

