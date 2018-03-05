Tuesday Morning: Some Light Snow Possible

You may wake up to some light snow first thing Tuesday morning.

You may want to give yourself some extra time getting the day started.

Midnight: chance of light snow moving in from the west.

Tuesday 6:00 AM: light snow is possible during the morning commute.

Tuesday Noon: dry weather is expected for the lunch hour.

A chance of rain and snow showers can be expected later in the day.

More rain and snow is likely overnight into Wednesday morning.

It will be relatively chilly all week long with highs from 35 to 40 degrees.

Robert Shiels WTOL