City of Toledo ranked third for economic development among mid-size cities

The City of Toledo says Site Selection Magazine ranked Toledo third in the nation for economic development among mid-size cities.

The national magazine released its 2017 Governor’s Cup Awards Monday. Toledo outperformed Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, according to the magazine. Akron was seventh and Dayton was eighth.

“Recognition for Toledo’s business and economic development successes should go to our partners, including the Regional Growth Partnership, Lucas County, JobsOhio, and most importantly, the businesses that decided now is the time and Toledo is the place,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “We recognize there is room for improvement and we strive to be number one.”

The city says Ohio earned the number two spot overall for total projects for the fourth consecutive year and was third in projects per capita, making Ohio the only state to place in the top three of both categories.

Toledo, Dayton, and Akron were ranked the magazine’s top 10 metro areas for what it called “tier 2 metros” — metropolitan areas with populations between 200,000 and 1 million people.

“Companies in a variety of sectors are consistently choosing to invest throughout the entire state of Ohio, regardless of community size,” JobsOhio President and Chief Investment Officer John Minor said. “These strong results demonstrate how our close collaboration with state, regional, and local partners helps us to better deliver Ohio’s valuable assets to help businesses thrive.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.