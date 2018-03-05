City of Toledo ranked third for economic development among mid-s - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City of Toledo ranked third for economic development among mid-size cities

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The City of Toledo says Site Selection Magazine ranked Toledo third in the nation for economic development among mid-size cities.

The national magazine released its 2017 Governor’s Cup Awards Monday. Toledo outperformed Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, according to the magazine. Akron was seventh and Dayton was eighth.

“Recognition for Toledo’s business and economic development successes should go to our partners, including the Regional Growth Partnership, Lucas County, JobsOhio, and most importantly, the businesses that decided now is the time and Toledo is the place,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “We recognize there is room for improvement and we strive to be number one.”

The city says Ohio earned the number two spot overall for total projects for the fourth consecutive year and was third in projects per capita, making Ohio the only state to place in the top three of both categories.

Toledo, Dayton, and Akron were ranked the magazine’s top 10 metro areas for what it called “tier 2 metros” — metropolitan areas with populations between 200,000 and 1 million people.

“Companies in a variety of sectors are consistently choosing to invest throughout the entire state of Ohio, regardless of community size,” JobsOhio President and Chief Investment Officer John Minor said. “These strong results demonstrate how our close collaboration with state, regional, and local partners helps us to better deliver Ohio’s valuable assets to help businesses thrive.”

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Take away pay: are you getting more money?

    Take away pay: are you getting more money?

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-03-06 00:48:46 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    Have you noticed a little extra pocket change coming your way?

    More >>

    Have you noticed a little extra pocket change coming your way?

    More >>

  • Thousands undocumented children in Toledo left in limbo after DACA deadline

    Thousands undocumented children in Toledo left in limbo after DACA deadline

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-03-06 00:41:30 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    One local resident said that these children are becoming adults and contributing to society. Deporting them and breaking up families would be detrimental to Toledo's economy.

    More >>

    One local resident said that these children are becoming adults and contributing to society. Deporting them and breaking up families would be detrimental to Toledo's economy.

    More >>

  • Tuesday Morning: Some Light Snow Possible

    Tuesday Morning: Some Light Snow Possible

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-03-05 23:10:21 GMT
    You may wake up to some light snow first thing Tuesday morning. You may want to give yourself some extra time getting the day started. Midnight: chance of light snow moving in from the west. Tuesday 6:00 AM: light snow is possible during the morning commute. Tuesday Noon: dry weather is expected for the lunch hour. A chance of rain and snow showers can be expected later in the day. More rain and snow is likely overnight into Wednesday morning. It will be relatively chil...More >>
    You may wake up to some light snow first thing Tuesday morning. You may want to give yourself some extra time getting the day started. Midnight: chance of light snow moving in from the west. Tuesday 6:00 AM: light snow is possible during the morning commute. Tuesday Noon: dry weather is expected for the lunch hour. A chance of rain and snow showers can be expected later in the day. More rain and snow is likely overnight into Wednesday morning. It will be relatively chil...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly