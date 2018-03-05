Central Catholic dance team wins state title in hip hop - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Central Catholic dance team wins state title in hip hop

(Source: Facebook - Central Catholic Irish Dance Team) (Source: Facebook - Central Catholic Irish Dance Team)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A celebration was held at Central Catholic High School Monday morning.

Students and staff gave a warm welcome home to the Irish Dance Team who is the state champion in hip hop.

It is the first time the school has won the title.

Students watched the winning performance and presented the team with its trophy.

Congratulations, Central Catholic!

