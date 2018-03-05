White Automotive Group purchases southern Ohio car dealerships

Tim White, President of The White Family Companies, announced Monday the purchase of the Taylor Dealerships located in Lancaster and Athens, Ohio.

The group consists of four dealerships selling Chevrolet, Buick, Nissan, Honda and Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram.

“With these four dealerships, and the addition of our new free-standing Volkswagen dealership in Dayton, we will have grown to 22 rooftops, representing 22 different makes while operating in South Dakota, Wyoming and Ohio with over 1,000 associates,” White said.

The company was founded in 1914 by Hugh White near Zanesville, Ohio.

Currently the fourth generation of Hugh White are involved in the daily operations of the group, with Dave White Jr. in Toledo and Tim White Jr. in Dayton.

The White Family dealerships in Toledo include Dave White Chevy, Dave White Acura, Lexus of Toledo, Jim White Toyota and Jim White Honda.

The new dealerships will be operated under the Hugh White name and William “Billy” Thagard will be the operating partner for the dealerships.

For more information please contact Tim White at twhite@whitecars.com or 937-609-3617.

